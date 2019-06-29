Famous birthdays for June 29: Gary Busey, Camila Mendes

Colin Jost arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17. The comedian turns 37 on June 29. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Gary Busey and Steffanie Sampson arrive on the red carpet for the 88th Academy Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016. Busey turns 75 on June 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- William Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in 1861

-- Astronomer George Ellery Hale, founder of the Yerkes and Mount Palomar observatories, in 1868

-- French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery in 1900

-- Actor/singer Nelson Eddy in 1901

-- Broadway songwriter Frank Loesser in 1910

-- Actor Slim Pickens in 1919

-- Filmmaker Ray Harryhausen in 1920

-- "Black power" advocate Stokely Carmichael in 1941

-- Singer Little Eva, born Eva Narcissus Boyd, in 1943

-- Actor Gary Busey in 1944 (age 75)

-- Comedian Richard Lewis in 1947 (age 72)

-- Actor/former U.S. Rep. Fred Grandy, R-Iowa, in 1948 (age 71)

-- Actor Sharon Lawrence in 1961 (age 58)

-- Musician/actor Bret McKenzie in 1976 (age 43)

-- Singer Nicole Scherzinger in 1978 (age 41)

-- Comedian Colin Jost in 1982 (age 37)

-- Actor Lily Rabe in 1982 (age 37)

-- Actor Camila Mendes in 1994 (age 25)