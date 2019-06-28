Tom Hiddleston to make Broadway debut in 'Betrayal' revival

Tom Hiddleston will star in a new production of the Harold Pinter play "Betrayal" with Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Tom Hiddleston will make his Broadway debut in a revival of Betrayal.

Playbill confirmed Thursday the 38-year-old actor will star in a new production of the Harold Pinter play with Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton.

Hiddleston, Cox and Ashton played Robert, Jerry and Emma in a West End staging of the play this year and will reprise their roles in the Broadway version. The production also marks Cox and Ashton's Broadway debut.

Jamie Lloyd will direct the Broadway revival. Entertainment Weekly said the production will have a limited 17-week engagement, with performances to begin Aug. 14 at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York and opening night to take place Sept. 5.

"Watching this remarkable cast bring new life to Harold Pinter's greatest work has been one of the most gratifying and exciting experiences of my life in the theater. I am thrilled that American audiences will have the chance to witness their stunning performances," Lloyd said.

Betrayal uses reverse chronology to follow the marriage between Robert (Hiddleston) and Emma (Ashton) and Emma's affair with Robert's friend Jerry (Cox). The play premiered in London in 1978 and debuted on Broadway in 1980. A 2000 Broadway revival starred Liev Schreiber, John Slattery and Juliette Binoche, while a 2013 revival featured Daniel Craig, Rafe Spall and Rachel Weisz.

Hiddleston is known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He last portrayed the character in Avengers: Endgame, which opened in theaters in April.

Cox played the title character in the Netflix series Daredevil and will star in the new movie Stripped. Ashton is known for the Channel 4 series Fresh Meat and appeared in the films Nocturnal Animals and Velvet Buzzsaw.