June 28 (UPI) -- Kevin Bacon will star in a new comedy podcast on Spotify.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Friday the 60-year-old actor will play a heightened version of himself in the fictional podcast I'm Gonna Be Kevin Bacon.

The new podcast follows Randy Beslow, a washed-up actor who lost the starring role in Footloose to Bacon and has spent decades blaming the star for the way his life turned out. After hitting rock bottom, Beslow embarks on a mission to take revenge on Bacon.

I'm Gonna Be Kevin Bacon hails from former Funny or Die editor-in-chief Dan Abramson. Bacon previously collaborated with Abramson on several shorts, including the mockumentary A Duck Walks in on a Couple Having Sex.

"I thought Dan's voice was really funny," Bacon said. "He just makes me laugh."

Bacon confirmed news of his podcast in a tweet Friday.

"Excited about this!" he wrote.

I'm Gonna Be Kevin Bacon joins several original podcasts on Spotify, including The Joe Budden Podcast and Jemele Hill's show, Unbothered.

Bacon plays Jackie Rohr in the Showtime series City on a Hill, which premiered in June. He will also star in a big-screen adaptation of the Daniel Kehlmann book You Should Have Left.