June 28 (UPI) -- David Letterman and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness have a serious conversation about gender and LGBT rights in a new video released by Netflix.

The clip, released on Thursday, features Letterman and Van Ness visiting a barbershop where Van Ness lightly worked on Letterman's thick beard.

The pair soon dived into more serious topics, including the Stonewall riots that happened in New York City in 1969 which led to the Gay Pride Movement.

"It's such a different experience of how we would have pride now. Now it's a gorgeous parade, a gorgeous party, and while it is celebratory and can be really fun, it was born out of this literal riot that happened in Stonewall 50 years ago," Van Ness said before stating that he wasn't aware of the violence that took place until this year's Pride Month.

Van Ness also said he identifies as non-binary.

"Just the way that there are seven billion people in the world that all experience life in a different, unique way, there is that many different unique ways that sexuality and gender can be expressed too," Van Ness said.

Van Ness ended the conversation by stating that featuring people like himself on Letterman's Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, will help others see that those who are different from them, are not to be feared and are human.

Letterman agreed with the duo finding their conversation to be a good place to start towards change.