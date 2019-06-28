Best of E3 2019: 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' wins big

June 28 (UPI) -- "Final Fantasy VII Remake" won three awards at the Game Critics Awards Best of E3 2019. The winners were chosen by critics from 64 publications.

Final Fantasy VII Remake, from publisher Square Enix, took home Best of Show on Thursday over the The Outer Worlds, Doom Eternal, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Borderlands 3 and Watch Dogs: Legion.

The title also won Best Console Game over Luigi's Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Watch Dogs: Legion; and won Best Role Playing Game over Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Pokemon Sword and Shield and The Outer Worlds.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a recreation and reimagining of the original Final Fantasy VII which was released for the first PlayStation in 1997. The game is set to arrive for the PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

Other winners included The Outer Worlds taking home Best Original Game, Doom Eternal earning Best PC Game and Best Action Game, Crash Team Racing with Best Racing Game, John Wick Hex winning Best Strategy Game and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare taking Best Online Multiplayer, among others.

Cyberpunk 2077 won the Special Commendation for Graphics. The Outer Wilds had the most nominations with four while the PlayStation 4 was the platform with the most wins.