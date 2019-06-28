Allison Williams splits from husband after 4 years of marriage

Allison Williams has called it quits with her husband, Ricky Van Veen, ahead of their four-year wedding anniversary. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Allison Williams has split from her husband after nearly four years of marriage.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Thursday the 31-year-old actress has called it quits with her husband, CollegeHumor and Vimeo co-founder Ricky Van Veen, ahead of their four-year wedding anniversary.

"With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have," the pair said in a statement.

Williams and Van Veen were last seen in public together at the Oscars in March 2018. Page Six said friends also haven't spotted the pair out together in months.

"Every time I've seen Allison out recently, Ricky's been nowhere to be seen," a source said.

In addition, Williams and Van Veen reportedly have "distinctly different" personalties.

"Allison really is type A, a real go-getter, while Ricky is far more relaxed and laid-back. Things just haven't been going well recently," an insider said.

Williams and Van Veen married in Saratoga, Wyo., in September 2015. Their guests included Williams' father, news anchor Brian Williams, who walked her down the aisle, Lena Dunham, Zosia Mamet, Jemima Kirke, Katy Perry and Tom Hanks.

Williams played Marnie Michaels on the HBO series Girls and has since appeared in the Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events and the films Get Out and The Perfection.