"Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harington (R) and Emilia Clarke appear backstage during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kit Harington (R) with his wife Rose Leslie. The actor thanked fans for setting up a charity fundraiser in his name. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Kit Harington has given a heartfelt thanks to Game of Thrones fans for setting up a charity fundraiser in his name which has raised over $60,000 for Mencap.

Mencap, a charity organization Harington has supported in the past, helps people with learning disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives. The actor donated nearly $10,000 to help the fundraiser reach it's goal.

"My deepest and most heartfelt thank you," Harington, who portrayed Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, said in a thank you message.

"This donations page lifted my heart and brought tears to my eyes, what a beautiful gift to receive....how generous of all of you. Mencap is truly a wonderful charity and the money given here will go to the most incredible cause," he continued.

"With love and respect from beyond the wall..." he concluded.

Fans from Game of Thrones-based Reddit group /r/Freefolk and others, set up the donations page through JustGiving in June shortly after it was reported that Harington had checked himself into a wellness retreat to work on personal issues.

"This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we're incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy," the donations page says.