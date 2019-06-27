Fan Bingbing splits from fiance Li Chen

Fan Bingbing attends the Cannes International Film Festival screening of "The Beguiled" on May 24, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Fan Bingbing attends the Cannes International Film Festival screening of "L'amant double" on May 26, 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Fan Bingbing has called it quits with her fiancé, Li Chen.

The South China Morning Post confirmed Thursday the 37-year-old Chinese actress has ended her engagement to Li, 40.

Fan addressed the split in a Weibo post Thursday.

"In one's lifetime, there are always a lot of parting and goodbyes," she wrote. "Thank you for everything you have given [me] -- the support and love -- along the way. We will not be an 'us' any more, but we are still us."

The Straits Times said Li, an actor known for Keep Running and Beijing Love Story, also issued a statement on Weibo.

"From friends to lovers, and back to friends, how we express our affections may change, but the purest feelings between us will never change, our mutual trust and support is eternal," he wrote.

Fan and Li met on the set of the 2014 series The Empress of China and made their social media debut as a couple in 2015. The pair got engaged at Fan's 36th birthday party in September 2017.

Fan is one of the highest-paid actresses in China and is known for the films Cell Phone, Lost in Beijing, Buddha Mountain and I Am Not Madame Bovary. In the U.S., she is known for appearing in X-Men: Days of Future Past.