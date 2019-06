Famous birthdays for June 27: Vera Wang, Khloe Kardashian

June 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Irish patriot Charles Stewart Parnell in 1846

-- Anarchist Emma Goldman in 1869

-- Poet Paul Laurence Dunbar in 1872

-- Blind/deaf author Helen Keller in 1880

-- "Captain Kangaroo" Bob Keeshan in 1927

-- U.S. businessman/former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot in 1930 (age 89)

-- Poet Lucille Clifton in 1936

-- Singer/songwriter Bruce Johnston in 1942 (age 77)

-- Fashion designer Norma Kamali in 1945 (age 74)

-- Fashion designer Vera Wang in 1949 (age 70)

-- Actor Julia Duffy in 1951 (age 68)

-- Actor Isabelle Adjani in 1955 (age 64)

-- Film/television writer/director/producer J.J. Abrams in 1966 (age 53)

-- Actor Tobey Maguire in 1975 (age 44)

-- TV celebrity Khloe Kardashian in 1984 (age 35)

-- Actor Drake Bell in 1986 (age 33)

-- Actor Sam Claflin in 1986 (age 33)

-- Actor Ed Westwick in 1987 (age 32)

-- Actor Matthew Lewis in 1989 (age 30)

-- Singer Lauren Jauregui in 1996 (age 23)

-- Actor Shannon Purser in 1997 (age 22)

-- Actor Chandler Riggs in 1999 (age 20)