June 26 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary.

The 52-year-old actress and 51-year-old country music star marked the occasion Tuesday by dedicating sweet posts to each other on Instagram.

Kidman shared a black-and-white photo of Urban kissing her on the forehead and voiced her love for the singer in the caption.

"...love," she wrote, adding a heart emoji. "Happy Anniversary Baby."

Urban posted a picture of himself embracing Kidman on a beach, which showed off his tattoo of her name.

"Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx - KU," he wrote.

Rita Wilson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Naomi Campbell and Lauren Zima were among those to wish Kidman and Urban a happy anniversary in the comments.

"Happy Anniversary!!!!" Wilson wrote.

"It's hard to think of another couple I've seen together in person who have so much clear LOVE and affection for each other," Zima added. "congrats!"

Kidman and Urban married in Sydney, Australia, in June 2006, and are parents to two daughters, 10-year-old Sunday and 8-year-old Faith. The couple sang a sweet duet of "Your Song" together this month ahead of the Big Little Lies Season 2 premiere.

"I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him," Kidman said of Urban at the premiere.