NYPD: Missing YouTuber Etika's body pulled from East River

June 26 (UPI) -- Desmond Amofah, a popular YouTuber who went by the name "Etika," has been found dead almost a week after he was reported missing, authorities said.

The New York Police Department said June 20 that Amofah, 29, was last heard from around 8 p.m. the day before, shortly after posting a video online that "has many people concerned."

A department spokesperson said authorities pulled his body from the East River on Monday evening after having received a 911 call about a body seen floating in the water.

"We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased," the NYPD said on Twitter Tuesday.

The investigation was ongoing and the cause of death was unknown.

"We mourn the loss of Etika, a beloved member of our gaming creator community," the official YouTube Creators account said on Twitter. "All of us at YouTube are sending condolences to his loved ones and fans."

Amofah, who made videos about video games and video game culture, went missing shortly after posting an 8-minute video during which he expressed suicidal thoughts, the New York Post reported.

"I'm sorry for leaving such a stained legacy," he said in the video, which has since been deleted from his account. "I hope that my story maybe helps to make YouTube a better place in the future where people know boundaries and limits and how far things should go."