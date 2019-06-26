June 26 (UPI) -- Author Joe Hill and DC Comics have announced a new line of horror comic books launching in October.

The line, titled Hill House Comics, will be released under DC's Black Label imprint which contains comic books intended for mature audiences.

Hill House Comics will be releasing five, original limited series titles starting on Oct. 30 with Basketful of Heads written by Hill with art by Leomacs. The book will follow a young woman who is trapped with four criminals and who starts to yield an 8th-century Viking axe that can chop off heads in a single swipe.

The other titles include The Low, Low Woods written by Carmen Maria Machado with art by Dani, The Dollhouse Family written by Mike Carey with art by Peter Gross, Daphne Byrne written by Laura Marks with art by Kelley Jones and Plunge written by Hill with an artist to be announced at a later date.

Every issue under Hill House Comics will also include a backup story titled Sea Dogs written by Hill about a group of werewolves that terrorize a crew of sailors at sea.

DC released on Twitter Wednesday artwork for Basketful of Heads, Daphne Byrne, Plunge and The Dollhouse Family.

Hill, a novelist known for NOS4A2 and comic book Locke & Key, is the son of famed author Stephen King.

"I'm so excited to get back to comics. Creatively, it's my happiest of happy places," Hill said on Twitter following the announcement of Hill House Comics.