June 26 (UPI) -- Jeff Austin, a bluegrass musician who was a co-founder of the Yonder Mountain String Band, has died at the age of 45.

Austin died on Monday in Seattle, his family announced on the music star's Twitter account on Tuesday. The cause of death was not announced.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved family member, mandolinist, singer, songwriter and founder of The Jeff Austin Band and Yonder Mountain String Band," the family said alongside a photo of Austin.

"He was a dear friend whose music touched the lives of so many, and will be sorely missed," they continued in a second tweet.

(Tweet 2 of 2). He was son of Eileen Austin, husband to Devlyn, and father to Lily Rose (12), Penelope (5), and Jude Patrick (2). He was a dear friend whose music touched the lives of so many, and will be sorely missed. For more information, please visit https://t.co/mrpO8ng0dZ— Jeffrey Austin (@Jeffreyaustin10) June 25, 2019

Austin had recently canceled some scheduled performances due to a medical emergency.

The musician was a part of The Jeff Austin band after departing the Yonder Mountain String Band in 2014. Yonder Mountain String Band was founded by Austin, Dave Johnson, Ben Kaufmann and Adam Aijala in 1999.