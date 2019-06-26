June 26 (UPI) -- Beth Chapman, a bounty hunter and television personality who starred with her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, on the A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter, has died at age 51.

TMZ said Beth died Wednesday at a hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Duane, 66, confirmed the news in a tweet Wednesday morning.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," he wrote. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Duane had asked for prayers Saturday after Beth was placed in a medically induced coma. Beth announced in 2017 she was battling throat cancer, and the disease later spread despite several surgeries.

Duane and Beth were together more than 30 years and celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in May. The pair co-starred on Dog the Bounty Hunter from 2003 to 2012 and were working on a new WGN America series, Dog's Most Wanted.