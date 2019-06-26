Dave Chappelle extends Broadway residency

Comedian Dave Chappelle, winner of the Best Comedy Album for "The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas," arrives in the press room at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in New York City on January 28, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle has added a second string of shows to his upcoming Broadway residency.

Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway is now scheduled to play at Manhattan's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre July 9-20.

Producers initially announced he would perform his one-man show five times. The additional shows double the length of his residency.

A press release warns: "No recording devices are allowed. All shows are cellphone, camera-free events. Audience members with cellphones will be required to place them in a locked pouch for the duration of the event. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected."

Chappelle, 45, is an Emmy- and Grammy-winning Mark Twain Prize recipient. He recently headlined the Netflix specials The Art of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity and The Bird Revelations.