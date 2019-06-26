Dave Chappelle extends Broadway residency

June 26 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle has added a second string of shows to his upcoming Broadway residency.
Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway is now scheduled to play at Manhattan's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre July 9-20.
Producers initially announced he would perform his one-man show five times. The additional shows double the length of his residency.
A press release warns: "No recording devices are allowed. All shows are cellphone, camera-free events. Audience members with cellphones will be required to place them in a locked pouch for the duration of the event. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected."
Chappelle, 45, is an Emmy- and Grammy-winning Mark Twain Prize recipient. He recently headlined the Netflix specials The Art of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity and The Bird Revelations.