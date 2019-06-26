June 26 (UPI) -- American Housewife actress Carly Craig says she had an "intimate and chill" wedding.

The 39-year-old actress shared details about her wedding to producer Zachary Reiter in an interview with People published Wednesday.

Craig and Reiter tied the knot Sunday at Cielo Farms in Malibu, Calif. Chrissy Metz and Craig's stepsister, Mandy Moore, who both star on This is Us, were among the guests in attendance.

"We wanted everyone to have fun and just enjoy themselves," Craig told the magazine.

Craig, Reiter and their guests had steak, salmon and vegetables for dinner, and enjoyed cake and s'mores for dessert. The couple invited their guests to join them for their first dance.

"It was awesome to be experiencing it together," Craig said.

Craig and Reiter also planned a silent disco, where their guests danced while listening to music on headphones, as part of the evening.

"Everybody was rocking out," Craig said. "It was the highlight of the party!"

Craig had shared photos from her wedding Monday on Instagram, calling it the "best day" of her life.

"I got to marry my best friend in front of all the people that I love so much. I love you like crazy, @zacharyreiter and I couldn't be more proud to be your wife. Also- the silent disco at the end of the night was one of the most fun, hilarious things I've ever done!" she wrote.

Craig plays Tara Summers on the ABC series American Housewife. The show co-stars Katy Mixon and Diedrich Bader, and was renewed for a fourth season in May.