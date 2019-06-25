'Outer Worlds,' 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' among Best of E3 nominees

June 25 (UPI) -- The Game Critics Awards, which are decided by critics from 64 publications, released on Tuesday their nominees for the Best of E3 2019 including The Outer Worlds and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The Outer Worlds, from developer Obsidian Entertainment, led the way with four nominations including Best of Show, Best Original Game, Best PC Game and Best Role Playing Game.

The Outer Worlds is a sci-fi role playing game from the original creators of Fallout and the makers of Fallout: New Vegas. The game is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Oct. 25.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is also nominated for Best of Show alongside Doom Eternal, Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order, Borderlands 3 and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a recreation and reimagining of the original Final Fantasy VII which was released for the first PlayStation in 1997. The title, which will arrive for the PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020, was also nominated for Best Console Game and Best Role Playing Game.

John Wick Hex -- based on the John Wick film franchise, 12 Minutes, Bleeding Edge and Control are also nominated for Best Original Game while Luigi's Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Watch Dogs: Legion are up for Best Console Game.

The Best PC Game category also includes Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Doom Eternal, Control and Borderlands 3.

Microsoft led all publishers will nine games receiving nominations followed by Nintendo with eight.

The winners will be announced on Thursday alongside which title will receive a special commendation for graphics. Games eligible for nomination must have been playable for publications to demo for at least five minutes during the E3 2019 convention which took place earlier in June.