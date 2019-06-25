Trending Stories

Granger Smith's wife is 'hurting so bad' after son River's death
Famous birthdays for June 25: Busy Philipps, Carly Simon
GFriend shares 'Fever' music video teaser featuring Sowon
WWE Raw: The Undertaker saves Roman Reigns
Elvis Costello and The Imposters announce North American fall tour

Blood protein test may predict stroke risk for people with diabetes
'Outer Worlds,' 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' among Best of E3 nominees
Tiny slug to blame for Japanese rail outage
Women's World Cup: Aurora Galli's amazing goal helps Italy beat China
GOT7 releases music video for Japanese single 'Love Loop'
 
