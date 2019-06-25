June 25 (UPI) -- Laverne Cox and her boyfriend, Kyle Draper, have split ahead of their two-year anniversary as a couple.

The 47-year-old actress announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that she and Draper called it quits after "much soul searching and tears."

"@thekyledraper and I have broken up," she wrote. "We decided we should make a public statement since our relationship was public in ways neither of us anticipated. This is that public statement."

Cox and Draper would have celebrated their two-year anniversary July 9. Cox, who is transgender, acknowledged the impact her relationship with Draper had among fans and the transgender community.

"We know our relationship meant so much to so many people, especially trans folks, giving them hope that this kind of love is possible for them as well," the star wrote. "That hope, the hope for love has not waned for me in the face of this breakup but rather is fortified. Knowing that we are both capable of giving and receiving love with this level of kindness, respect, trust, affection, depth, and intensity has been so healing and life affirming for us both."

"I am so grateful we were open to love and for every moment we had together. We have both grown in innumerable ways as a result. Now its just time to move on separately," she said. "We both want a breakup that honors and respects the quality of our relationship and the love we shared. Its possible."

Draper confirmed the news by re-posting Cox's message on his own account.

"@lavernecox and I have broken up, and she wrote the most beautiful statement that sums up our feelings perfectly," he wrote.

Cox and Draper had celebrated Cox's 47th birthday together with a trip to Malibu, Calif., at the end of May.

"Happy bday to my queen! @lavernecox, you are incredible. You make the world a better place and inspire me on a daily basis. It was so much fun celebrating with you this weekend in Malibu. HAPPY BDAY, BABE," Draper wrote on Instagram at the time.

Cox is known for playing Sophia Burset on the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. The show will return for a seventh and final season in July.