Famous birthdays for June 25: Busy Philipps, Carly Simon

June 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi in 1852

-- French composer Gustave Charpentier in 1860

-- English novelist/critic George Orwell in 1903

-- Movie director Sidney Lumet in 1924

-- Actor June Lockhart in 1925 (age 94)

-- Civil rights advocate James Meredith in 1933 (age 86)

-- Musician Harold Melvin in 1939

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Willis Reed in 1942 (age 77)

-- Musician Carly Simon in 1945 (age 74)

-- Musician Ian McDonald in 1946 (age 73)

-- Actor Jimmie Walker in 1947 (age 72)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor in 1954 (age 65)

-- Chef/TV personality Anthony Bourdain in 1956

-- Actor/writer Ricky Gervais in 1961 (age 58)

-- Musician George Michael in 1963

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dikembe Mutombo in 1966 (age 53)

-- Actor Angela Kinsey in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor Linda Cardellini in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor Busy Philipps in 1979 (age 40)

-- Actor/TV personality Alani "La La" Anthony in 1983 (age 36)

-- Actor McKenna Grace in 2006 (age 13)