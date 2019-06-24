WWE Stomping Grounds: Becky Lynch helps Seth Rollins stay champ

June 24 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Seth Rollins received some much needed help from his girlfriend, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch during WWE's newest pay-per-view event, Stomping Grounds.

Rollins had the deck stacked against him in the main event on Sunday as he defended his title against Baron Corbin and a special guest referee of his choosing. The Lone Wolf ended up selecting Lacey Evans to officiate the bout after she had lost to Lynch earlier in the show.

Evans quickly displayed how she was on Corbin's side and was looking to punish Lynch by having Rollins lose his Universal Championship to Corbin.

Evans, who had turned the bout into a No Disqualification match in order to allow Corbin to use a steel chair, refused to count to three when Rollins had pinned Corbin. The Sassy Southern Belle would hit Rollins below the belt which helped Corbin deliver the End of Days.

Lynch then arrived onto the scene and immediately attacked Evans with a flurry of punches. Lynch took Evans out with a Bexploder onto the ringside barricade.

A new referee then entered the match as Rollins dodged a second End of Days and delivered a Curb Stomp for the victory. Rollins thanked Lynch for the assist as the couple celebrated the victory together.

Also at Stomping Grounds, Kofi Kingston defended his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler inside a steel cage.

Ziggler took the fight to Kingston, nearly escaping the steel cage in order to win the match multiple times. The Showoff appeared poised to win it all when he hit Kingston with the Zig Zag, however, the champion was able to recover.

Both men consistently used the cage as a weapon, as they threw each each into the structure multiple times throughout the match.

Ziggler, in the closing moments, tried once again to escape through the steel cage door after getting away from his rival. Kingston, as Ziggler crawled his way to victory, suddenly performed a head-fist dive through the door in order to crash-land onto the floor and win.

Other moments from Stomping Grounds included Drew Gulak defeating Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa to become the new Cruiserweight Champion; Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeating Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day; Ricochet defeating Samoa Joe to become the new United States Champion; Daniel Bryan and Rowan successfully defending their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Heavy Machinery; Roman Reigns defeating Drew McIntyre; and Bayley successfully defending her Smackdown Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss.

Bayley won the match after Bliss' friend Nikki Cross entered into the ring looking to fight The Huggable One. Bayley had hit Cross while diving after Bliss outside the ring.

Cross' distraction gave Bayley enough time to put her knees up and block Bliss' Twisted Bliss attack. Bayley then delivered a Bayley-to-Belly Suplex for the three count.