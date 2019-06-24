June 24 (UPI) -- Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park located inside Disneyland in Anaheim, became open to the public on Monday, filling to capacity within 20 minutes.

Monday was the first day park guests could enter the 14-acre Star Wars area following a soft opening in May which required a reservation to enter.

Walk-ins were turned away within 20 minutes as it filled to capacity. Guests then had come back at a later time through a virtual queue system that can be accessed through the Disneyland app.

The virtual queue places guests into boarding groups and assigns a number. At different times of the day, different groups will be allowed into Galaxy's Edge as others exit the area.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge includes the thrill ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, themed restaurants such as Oga's Cantina and stores such as Savi's Workshop where lightsabers can be built and purchased.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run had reached a wait time of three hours before the area was at capacity. Oga's Cantina and Savi's Workshop, which work through reservations, were also completely booked.