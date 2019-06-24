'Sons of Anarchy' co-stars reunite for wedding; share selfies

Actress Drea de Matteo arrives for the premiere of "Broken English" in New York on June 18, 2007. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Actor Tommy Flanagan attends the "Sons of Anarchy" Season 4 premiere screening in Los Angeles on August 30, 2011. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Former "Sons of Anarchy" co-stars Mark Boone Junior and Kim Coates reunited for Boone's wedding this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Kim Coates shared a selfie of him with Mark Boone Junior and some of their former Sons of Anarchy co-stars this weekend.

"Here's a selfie one day late from my boy @davidlabrava ..to hang with @TommyFlanagan @markboonejunior and Hap is always mind blowing in all the right ways... Ride hard Ride safe.. always. Tig xoxo," Coates captioned the photo, which also included Tommy Flanagan and David Labrava.

Labrava also posted a picture of him with Flanagan, Coates and Drea de Matteo beneath the message: "Family First Sons. Daughters. Good times."

The Blast reported that the actors reunited for Boone Junior's wedding to his fiancee, Christina Adshade.

Coates, Flanagan, Labrava, Boone Junior and de Matteo played Tig, Chibs, Happy, Bobby and Wendy on Sons of Anarchy. The outlaw biker drama also co-starred Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman and Katey Sagal. It ran 2008-14.