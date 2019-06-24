June 24 (UPI) -- Judith Krantz, a best-selling author and columnist known for penning the novel Scruples, has died at the age of 91.

Krantz died on Saturday of natural causes in her Bel Air, Calif., home, her publicist John Tellem confirmed to Variety. She was surrounded by family, friends and her four dogs.

The New York Times also confirmed Krantz's death.

Krantz, before writing novels, was a journalist working for Good Housekeeping and freelancing for Ladies Home Journal and Cosmopolitan, among other publications. Her most famous article was titled "The Myth of the Multiple Orgasm."

She released her first novel Scruples in 1977. The book topped the New York Times bestseller list and was followed up by 1980's Princess Daisy, another bestseller. Her last novel, The Jewels of Tessa Kent, was released in 1998.

Krantz's novels all together have sold more than 85 million copies worldwide and have been released in more than 50 languages. She is also known for penning Scruples Two, Mistral's Daughter, I'll Take Manhattan and Dazzle.

Krantz is survived by her sons Tony and Nicholas and two grandchildren.