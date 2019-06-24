Mark Hamill attends the premiere of "Child's Play" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Annette Bening will be starring in a reading of the Mueller Report alongside an all-star cast that also includes Mark Hamill. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- An all-star cast, including Annette Bening, Mark Hamill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Zachary Quinto and others, will be taking part in a livestreamed, dramatic play of the Mueller report.

Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Schenkkan wrote the play titled The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts. The project is based off of the investigation into President Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 election.

The event, presented by Law Works, will be livestreamed on Monday starting at 9 p.m. ET.

John Lithgow, Alyssa Milano, Jason Alexander, Kevin Kline, Michael Shannon, Alfre Woodard, Frederick Weller, Ben McKenzie, Justin Long, Noah Emmerich, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Kyra Sedgwick, Piper Perabo and Aidan Quinn will also star.

Sigourney Weaver is listed as an additional cast member, alongside Hamill and Louis-Dreyfus.

Law Works is an organization that educates the public on the Mueller investigation.