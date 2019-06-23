Beth Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife, in medically induced coma

Duane "Dog" and Beth Chapman are seen at the CMT Awards in Nashville on June 6, 2013. Duane announced this weekend that his cancer-stricken wife has been placed in a medically induced coma. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Reality TV personality Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is asking for prayers for his wife Beth, who is in a medically induced coma.

"Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you," Duane tweeted Saturday.

He also shared a link to a Hawaii News Now article that said his 51-year-old wife was being treated in the intensive care unit at the Queen's Medical Center in Hawaii.

UsMagazine.com said Beth announced in 2017 that she was battling throat cancer. The disease later spread to her lungs despite several surgeries.

Dog the Bounty Hunter aired on A&E from 2003 to 2012. Beth and Duane have been a couple for more than 30 years, marrying in 2006.

The Chapmans said in January they were working on a new version of their docu-series for WGN America.

A teaser for Dog's Most Wanted was released last week and featured Beth.