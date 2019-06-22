Broadway's 'The Prom,' 'Be More Chill' to close on Aug. 11

Actress Caitlin Kinnunen on the red carpet at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on June 9 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- The Broadway musicals The Prom and Be More Chill have announced they will close on Aug. 11.

Starring Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber and Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom will have played 23 preview and 310 regular performances when it wraps. It is about a group of fading Broadway performers who head to Indiana to rally around teen girlfriends who aren't allowed to attend their school's big dance together.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to bring this original musical comedy, full of heart and humor, to Broadway with this dream cast and creative team," producers Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein and Jack Lane said in a joint statement. "Since the earliest days in the journey of The Prom, we have known this story was something special. We are beyond thrilled that our story will continue beyond Broadway with not only a national tour, but a film, a novel and in schools and theaters all over the world."

Be More Chill will have played 30 previews and 177 regular performances when its doors shut, Playbill.com said.

It is based on Ned Vizzini's novel and follows a teen outcast who takes a pill to become more popular in high school.

The cast includes Will Roland, George Salazar, Stephanie Hsu, Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Tiffany Mann, Lauren Marcus, Britton Smith, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Jason Tam.