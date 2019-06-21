June 21 (UPI) -- WWE's R-Truth won back the 24/7 Championship from Drake Maverick on Friday during Maverick's wedding ceremony.

After Maverick kissed his bride and started to walk down the aisle, he was suddenly approached by a referee.

Truth was then able to pin Maverick for the three count, winning back his title in the process which Maverick was wearing around his waist.

Truth briefly celebrated before running away with Maverick right behind him, leaving his new wife behind.

Maverick had defeated Truth for the 24/7 Championship on Smackdown Tuesday by dressing up as his rival's friend Carmella.

The 24/7 Championship, introduced by Hall of Famer Mick Foley in May, has to be defended 24-hours a day, seven days a week with a match able to take place anytime or anywhere as long as a referee is present.

Truth has defended his title while playing golf and while on an airplane.