Trending Stories

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis laugh off tabloid report in new video
Famous birthdays for June 20: Lionel Richie, Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Philippe Zdar of Cassius dead at 50 after accidental fall
Netflix: What's coming and going in July 2019
'Real Housewives' star Porsha Williams splits from fiance

Photo Gallery

 
Father's Day: Celebrity dads with their children

Latest News

Famous birthdays for June 21: Chris Pratt, Juliette Lewis
On This Day: Typhoon Fengshen capsizes ferry, killing hundreds
UPI Almanac for Friday, June 21, 2019
SpaceX Falcon Heavy's third launch set for Monday night in Florida
U.S. women's soccer equal-pay lawsuit 'full-speed ahead,' lawyer says
 
Back to Article
/