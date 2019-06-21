Famous birthdays for June 21: Chris Pratt, Juliette Lewis

June 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Saint/Pope Leo IX in 1002
-- Boy Scouts of America founder Daniel Carter Beard in 1850
-- Cartoonist Al Hirschfeld in 1903
-- Philosopher/author Jean-Paul Sartre in 1905
-- Actor Jane Russell in 1921
-- Actor Maureen Stapleton in 1925
-- Singer O.C. Smith in 1932
-- Actor Bernie Kopell in 1933 (age 86)
-- Actor Monte Markham in 1935 (age 84)
-- Actor Ron Ely in 1938 (age 81)
-- Actor/TV host Mariette Hartley in 1940 (age 79)
-- Comic actor Joe Flaherty in 1941 (age 78)
-- Actor Michael Gross in 1947 (age 72)
-- Actor Meredith Baxter in 1947 (age 72)
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi in 1947 (age 72)
-- Musician Ray Davies in 1944 (age 75)
-- Writer Ian McEwan in 1948 (age 71)
-- Musician Nils Lofgren in 1951 (age 68)
-- Two-time Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto in 1953
-- Actor Robert Pastorelli in 1954
-- Country singer Kathy Mattea in 1959 (age 60)
-- Sportscaster Kevin Harlan in 1960 (age 59)
-- Indonesian President Joko Widodo in 1961 (age 58)
-- Actor David Morrissey in 1964 (age 55)
-- Yingluck Shinawatra, ousted in May 2014 as prime minister of Thailand, in 1967 (age 52)
-- Actor Juliette Lewis in 1973 (age 46)
-- Actor Chris Pratt in 1979 (age 40)
-- Rock musician Brandon Flowers in 1981 (age 38)
-- Britain's Prince William in 1982 (age 37)
-- Actor Jussie Smollett in 1983 (age 36)
-- Edward Snowden, former CIA employee who exposed government secrets, in 1983 (age 36)
-- Singer Lana Del Rey in 1985 (age 34)
-- Actor Natalie Alyn Lind in 1999 (age 20)