Cardi B attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cardi B (R) and Offset attend the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cardi B was indicted by a grand jury in New York following an alleged altercation with two bartender sisters in August. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Cardi B has been indicted for her involvement in an alleged brawl at a strip club in 2018.

NBC News confirmed the 26-year-old rapper, born Belcalis Almanzar, was indicted Friday in New York on unspecified charges relating to the incident.

Page Six said Cardi B was indicted by a grand jury in Queens. A rep for the Queens District Attorney's Office confirmed as much, although Cardi B's case will remain sealed until her arraignment next week.

Cardi B was initially charged with two misdemeanors following an altercation with two bartender sisters at Angels Strip Club in Flushing, N.Y., in August. She reportedly suspected her husband, Offset, was cheating with one of the sisters.

TMZ said Cardi B was indicted on 14 charges Friday, including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Other charges reportedly include assault, conspiracy and harassment.

Cardi B attended the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards with Offset Thursday evening, where she won Songwriter of the Year. Cardi B and Offset married in September 2017 and are parents to 11-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari.