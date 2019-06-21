Behati Prinsloo: Adam Levine was 'incredibly supportive' during postpartum depression

June 21 (UPI) -- Behati Prinsloo says her husband, Adam Levine, was "so incredibly supportive" during her struggle with postpartum depression.

The 31-year-old model said in an interview with Today published Friday that Levine helped her overcome the condition following the birth of their elder daughter, Dusty Rose.

Prinsloo and Levine are parents to two daughters, 2-year-old Dusty and 16-month-old Gio Grace. The couple will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary July 19.

"I had moments of postpartum that I felt like it was coming through. But my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it," Prinsloo said.

"I think it's very normal, though, as a young mom and a new mom to feel helpless and to feel overly emotional," she added.

The Victoria's Secret model advised other moms to seek support from their loved ones.

"I think I got lucky not to have it to an extreme case, but you can see yourself spiraling," she said. "I think that the message is just that it's never too little to ask for help. So no matter how small your feelings and stress -- or whatever it is about being a new mom -- there's always help out there and support from family and friends. And I think nobody judges anyone."

Prinsloo previously discussed her experience with postpartum depression in an interview with Net-a-Porter's magazine PorterEdit.

"After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life, but after the second one everything felt so much easier," the model said.

"I'm keeping work very casual and not trying to be everywhere and show that I'm 'back' -- it's tough being a mom. The people I look up to the most are working mothers," she added.

Prinsloo said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May she wants more kids with Levine, the frontman of Maroon 5 and a former coach on The Voice. The model said she thinks "three or four would be good."