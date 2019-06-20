Supermodel Bar Refaeli is pregnant with third child

Bar Refaeli arrives on the red carpet of The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes After Party on January 11, 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Bar Refaeli has announced that she is pregnant with her third child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Supermodel Bar Refaeli announced on Instagram Thursday that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Adi Ezra.

"OOPS I did it again!" she captioned a video of herself with television host Assi Azar. Refaeli and Azar are speaking Hebrew in the clip.

Refaeli, 34, and Ezra, 44, are already parents to two daughters, Liv, 2, and Elle, 1.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 during a ceremony in Haifia, Israel. They welcomed Elle in October 2017, just over a year after she gave birth to Liv.

"We are all happy, healthy and eager to start this new chapter in our lives," Refaeli said at the time of Elle's birth.