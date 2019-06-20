Philippe Zdar of Cassius dead at 50 after accidental fall

DJ, producer and artist Philippe Zdar, who was one half of musical duo Cassius, has died at the age of 50.

Zdar, real name Philippe Cerboneschi, died after accidentally falling from "a high floor of an old building in Paris," his agent confirmed in a statement to Pitchfork on Thursday.

The New York Times also confirmed the musician's death through an email sent by his booking agent Anthony Ferrat who said Zdar fell through a window.

Cassius consisted of Zdar and his partner Boom Bass, real name Hubert Blanc-Francard. The group is set to release their new album titled Dreems on Friday. Zdar was also a member of group Motorbass.

Cassius was known for songs such as "I Love You So," "The Sound of Violence" and "Toop Toop" along with their debut album titled 1999.

Cassius produced tracks for other groups such as Phoenix, Beastie Boys and rapper MC Solaar. Zdar worked with Kanye West on Watch the Throne track "Why I Love You" and worked on soundtracks to films such as The Social Network and Sing.

