Famous birthdays for June 20: Lionel Richie, Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Lionel Richie arrives at the red carpet during the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards on November 14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The singer turns 70 on June 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nicole Kidman arrives on the red carpet as Time celebrates its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world at the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on April 24, 2018 in New York City. The actor turns 52 on June 20. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo