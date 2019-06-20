June 20 (UPI) -- Candace Bushnell is giving fans a glimpse of the cover for her new book.

The 60-year-old author shared the cover for her novel Is There Still Sex in the City? and reflected on her difficult journey in an Instagram post Thursday.

The cover shows a blonde woman sitting with two dogs on a pink sofa. Bushnell said in the caption it took her three years to complete the book.

"In many ways this book is a triumph for me: In the three years it took to write I endured a lot of emotional pain. There was the fallout of my divorce, I moved, my father died and my best friend took her life," Bushnell wrote.

"There were times when I wondered what I was doing and why, when I quested what was the point of it all. When I questioned what was the point of me?" she said. "Sometimes the only way I could continue was by pretending I was an anthropologist from another planet determined to record the goings on of these crazy creatures called humans."

Bushnell, who finalized her divorce from dancer Charles Askegard in 2012, said she managed to keep her sense of humor during her challenges and incorporate it into the book.

"This ability to laugh in the face of pain and sorrow and uncertainty is what I bring to you in Is There Still Sex in the City," she said. "Every novel is a culmination of what one has learned in life, but Is There Still Sex is especially so. I hope you'll love this book as much as I do!"

Is There Still Sex in the City? is scheduled for release Aug. 6. Deadline reported in March Paramount Television and Anonymous Content have acquired the rights to adapt the novel as a TV series.

Bushnell will write the pilot and serve as an executive producer on the new show. The story is set between the Upper East Side of Manhattan and a country enclave known as The Village, and examines sex, dating and friendship in New York City after age 50.

Bushnell is known for writing Sex and the City, Lipstick Jungle and The Carrie Diaries, which were all adapted as TV series. She last published the book Killing Monica in June 2015.