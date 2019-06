Famous birthdays for June 19: Lara Spencer, Dirk Nowitzki

June 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- British King James I in 1566

-- French philosopher/mathematician Blaise Pascal in 1623

-- Wallis Simpson, duchess of Windsor, in 1896

-- Moe Howard of the Three Stooges comedy act in 1897

-- Bandleader Guy Lombardo in 1902

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Lou Gehrig in 1903

-- Musician Lester Flatt in 1914

-- Film critic Pauline Kael in 1919

-- Actor Nancy Marchand in 1928

-- Actor Gena Rowlands in 1930 (age 89)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate/Myanmar politician Aung San Suu Kyi in 1945 (age 74)

-- Author Salman Rushdie in 1947 (age 72)

-- Actor Phylicia Rashad in 1948 (age 71)

-- Musician Nick Drake in 1948

-- Musician Ann Wilson of Heart in 1950 (age 69)

-- Actor Kathleen Turner in 1954 (age 65)

-- Singer Paula Abdul in 1962 (age 57)

-- Political commentator Laura Ingraham in 1963 (age 56)

-- Actor Mia Sara in 1967 (age 52)

-- TV personality Lara Spencer in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Robin Tunney in 1972 (age 47)

-- Actor Hugh Dancy in 1975 (age 44)

-- Former NBA player Dirk Nowitzki in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor Zoe Saldana in 1978 (age 41)

-- Rapper Macklemore, born Benjamin Hammond Haggery, in 1983 (age 36)

-- Actor Aidan Turner in 1983 (age 36)

-- Actor Paul Dano in 1984 (age 35)

-- Actor Giacomo Gianniotti in 1989 (age 30)

-- Actor Atticus Shaffer in 1998 (age 21)