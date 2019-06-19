Actress Debra Messing touches her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,620th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on October 6, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Debra Messing attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 7, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Debra Messing is set to star in the Broadway play, "Birthday Candles." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Emmy winner Debra Messing has signed on to star in the New York premiere of Noah Haidle's play, Birthday Candles, the Roundabout Theatre Company said.

Preview performances for the limited engagement are to begin at the American Airlines Theatre on April 2, 2020. Opening night is planned for April 21, 2020.

Vivienne Benesch is directing the production.

"Debra Messing returns to the stage as Ernestine Ashworth, who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe," a synopsis said. "Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, dozens of goldfish, an infinity of dreams, one cake baked over a century. What makes a lifetime... into a life?"

No other cast members have been announced yet.

Messing, 50, is best known for her work in the TV shows Ned & Stacey, Will & Grace and Smash. She made her Broadway debut in 2014's Outside Mullingar.