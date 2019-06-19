Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for June 19: Lara Spencer, Dirk Nowitzki
Penelope Cruz didn't like Javier Bardem's look as Pablo Escobar
WWE Raw: Roman Reigns storms into Shane McMahon's VIP area
Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton team up for 'Dive Bar'
WWE's Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch make red carpet debut

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet

Latest News

Giants QB Daniel Jones focussed on competition, not Yankees boos
Willie Nelson says he's 'chief tester' at his marijuana company
Rocket attack on Iraqi oil facility injures 3
Redskins plan to start Ereck Flowers at left guard
Jermaine Fowler joins 'Coming to America' sequel starring Eddie Murphy
 
Back to Article
/