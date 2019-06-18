June 18 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns got some much needed payback against Shane McMahon and his partner Drew McIntyre on Raw after The Big Dog ambushed them inside their VIP suite.

Reigns, who was getting into a war of words with McMahon and McIntyre, decided he was done talking after The Scottish Psychopath mentioned Reigns' family.

Reigns first handily defeated McMahon's other partners, Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival, before entering into the VIP room.

Reigns slammed McIntyre through a table full of food before chasing down McMahon to the ringside area. Reigns then finally got revenge for McMahon defeating him at Super Showdown by delivering a Superman Punch followed by a Spear to his boss.

Reigns is set to take on McIntyre in a one-on-one match on Sunday at Stomping Grounds.

Also on Raw, Universal Champion Seth Rollins spent his night taking out who Baron Corbin would pick to be the special guest referee during their championship match at Stomping Grounds.

Rollins used a chair to attack Elias, EC3 and Eric Young before facing off against Smackdown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan in the main event. The bout ended early after Bryan's tag team partner Rowan attacked Rollins outside the ring, giving The BeastSlayer a disqualification victory.

Bryan wasn't done, however, delivering a Running Knee to Rollins before WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and The New Day arrived to stop the attack. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and The Revival then joined in to attack The New Day followed by The Usos who came to help out, resulting in a chaotic brawl.

The match between Rollins and Bryan was restarted with Rollins able to pull out the victory after hitting Bryan with The Running Knee. Corbin, as Rollins started to walk backstage, attacked his future opponent with a steel chair. It remains unknown who Corbin will pick to be the special guest referee for his championship match against Rollins.

Other moments from Raw included Ricochet defeating The Miz, Braun Strowman, Cesaro and Bobby Lashley to earn a United States Championship match against Samoa Joe; Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch brawling with Lacey Evans; The New Day defeating Corbin, Owens and Zayn; The Usos defeating Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson; Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics successfully defending their titles against Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross; and Bray Wyatt hosting another bizarre episode of Firefly Fun House.

Wyatt, this week, said minds are like gardens and talked about how powerful fear is. Wyatt then once again introduced audiences to his Fiend persona complete with a new clown-like mask. The grappler asked audiences to let him in and to follow the leader, hinting that his long-awaited return to in-ring action could be imminent.