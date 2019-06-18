Trending Stories

'Big Brother': Meet the Season 21 contestants
David Tennant, Hayley Atwell to star in Netflix's 'Criminal'
Famous birthdays for June 18: Lou Brock, Carol Kane
'Joker' director shares new photo of Joaquin Phoenix, R-rating
Guns N' Roses add North American dates to Not in This Lifetime tour

Photo Gallery

 
Justin Timberlake, Halsey honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame

Latest News

South Korea court slaps Chinese boat crew with massive fine
Fantasy Football: Todd Gurley's knee has 'arthritic component'
Trump, Xi agree to extended meeting at G20 next week
Penelope Cruz didn't like Javier Bardem's look as Pablo Escobar
Wild rainbow trout make a comeback in the mountain west
 
Back to Article
/