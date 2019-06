Famous birthdays for June 18: Lou Brock, Carol Kane

June 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Cyrus Curtis, founder/publisher of the Ladies' Home Journal, in 1850

-- Journalist/publisher Edward W. Scripps in 1854

-- British mountain climber George Mallory in 1886

-- Russian Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna in 1901

-- Singer/actor Jeanette MacDonald in 1903

-- Actor Keye Luke in 1904

-- Vintner Robert Mondavi in 1913

-- Financial journalist Sylvia Porter in 1913

-- Actor Richard Boone in 1917

-- Author Gail Godwin in 1937 (age 82)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Lou Brock in 1939 (age 80)

-- Film critic Roger Ebert in 1942

-- Former South African President Thabo Mbeki in 1942 (age 77)

-- Singer/composer Paul McCartney in 1942 (age 77)

-- Actor Carol Kane in 1952 (age 67)

-- Actor Isabella Rossellini in 1952 (age 67)

-- Actor Kim Dickens in 1965 (age 54)

-- Country singer Blake Shelton in 1976 (age 43)

-- Actor Richard Madden in 1986 (age 33)

-- Actor Willa Holland in 1991 (age 28)