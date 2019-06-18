June 18 (UPI) -- Christina Applegate and her husband, musician Martyn LeNoble, spent Father's Day at their daughter's three-hour dance recital.

The 47-year-old actress, who is parent to 8-year-old daughter Sadie Grace with LeNoble, recounted the experience during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"It was a thrilling three-and-a-half hours at a dance recital, 'cause that's what all dads want to be doing," Applegate told host Jimmy Kimmel. "They hate their daddies, apparently, at this place."

Applegate said she treated LeNoble to brunch and a bloody Mary after sitting through about "4,500" dance routines.

"There was like 4,500 dance numbers. But my daughter was beautiful. Sadie, you were beautiful. You were lovely," she said. "She did two -- she did a contemporary number and she did a ballet number."

Applegate said she also had a surprising experience on Mother's Day in 2018.

"I was like, 'Yeah, all I really want is just, maybe you guys make me breakfast or something in bed or something like that. Get up before me.' Like no, that didn't happen. I was downstairs making breakfast, feeding the animals," the star recalled.

Applegate most recently starred in the TV series Dead to Me, which premiered on Netflix in May. The show is created by Liz Feldman and co-stars Linda Cardellini and James Marsden, and was renewed for a second season this month.

"We're really proud and we feel grateful to Liz Feldman for creating it," Applegate told Kimmel.