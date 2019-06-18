Cara Delevingne attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cara Delevingne gave a shoutout to Ashley Benson during her speech at the TrevorLIVE gala. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Cara Delevingne has nothing but praise for girlfriend Ashley Benson ahead of their one-year anniversary as a couple.

The 26-year-old British actress and model gave a sweet shoutout to "a very special woman" while accepting the Hero Award at the TrevorLIVE gala Monday in New York.

"I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are," Delevingne said, according to Yahoo!

"She's one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought," she added.

Benson, who was in the audience, shared videos of Delevingne's speech Monday on Instagram Stories.

"Love you @caradelevingne Proud of you," she captioned one post.

Delevingne and Benson went public with their relationship with a video of them kissing Friday on Instagram. Delevingne explained the decision in an interview with E! News at the gala.

"I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall [Riots] happened and I don't know," the model said. "It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?"

The Hero Award recognizes Delevingne's charity work in the LGBT community. Delevingne celebrated by donating $50,000 to the Trevor Project, a non-profit focused on suicide prevention among LGBT youth, on Monday.

Delevingne is known for the films Suicide Squad and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Benson played Hanna Marin in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars.