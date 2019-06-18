June 18 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen is paying tribute to late fashion designer and "amazing woman" Gloria Vanderbilt.

Cohen, a close friend of Vanderbilt's son Anderson Cooper, honored Vanderbilt on Instagram after the socialite died Monday at age 95.

"Gloria Vanderbilt was an amazing woman who lived a life filled with incredible peaks and impossible obstacles. Through it all she remained eternally optimistic with a wicked sense of humor. In fact, Anderson's iconic and infectious giggle comes from his mom," he wrote. "Sending Anderson all my love, and may she Rest in Peace."

Cohen also paid tribute to Vanderbilt during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. He dedicated his Mazel of the Day to Vanderbilt, whose designer jeans helped launch her fashion career.

"Born to one of the most famous families in the country and thrust into the spotlight at a young age, Gloria Vanderbilt made a name for herself, not just as a Vanderbilt but as a painter, a writer, an actress, and of course, a fashion designer," Cohen said.

Cohen shared clips of Vanderbilt and Cooper's 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, saying Vanderbilt was "as captivating and radiant as ever" during the show.

"We are all sending Anderson all of our love as we honor a great, great woman tonight, and may Gloria Vanderbilt rest in peace," Cohen concluded.

Television personality Kelly Ripa and comedian Kathy Griffin were among the other stars to honor Vanderbilt.

"Gloria Vanderbilt. A true lady and pioneer who lived life to its fullest. I will miss you and everything about you. May you Rest in Peace Gloria.......you deserve it," Ripa captioned a photo with Vanderbilt and Cooper.

Griffin, who clashed with Cooper in 2017, shared personal photos with Vanderbilt from throughout the years.

"I lost a friend today. The one and only Gloria Vanderbilt. I loved her so much. She let me call her 'Glo Vandi' and I would be so flattered when she would refer to me as her daughter," Griffin wrote.

"When we would have our alone time, we would sit on this sofa and talk for hours. No topic was ever off-limits and believe it or not I would even shut up for a while because, oh the life that woman lived," she added. "Her candor was extraordinary. I have no photos of those private conversations. 'Kathy, there's always more and we're never done'. I love you Glo."