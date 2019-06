WWE's Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch make red carpet debut

WWE's Universal Champion Seth Rollins (L) with his girlfriend, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the 28th annual MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch made their red carpet debut at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The pair, who made their relationship official in May, both wore all black outfits with Lynch rocking a minidress. Rollins donned a blazer with dark jeans.

Lynch also brought along her Raw Women's Championship. The grappler was nominated for Best Fight for her WrestleMania main event match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Rollins, who is the reigning Universal Champion, left his title at home.

"Breaking barriers is a pretty cool part of what I do," Lynch, who goes by The Man said on the red carpet about being a part of WrestleMania's first-ever, all-female main event.