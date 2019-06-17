Katherine Schwarzenegger wishes Chris Pratt happy Father's Day

June 17 (UPI) -- Katherine Schwarzenegger wished her new husband Chris Pratt a happy Father's Day on Instagram.

"Happy Father's Day to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you," Schwarzenegger said alongside a photo of Pratt with his 6-year-old son Jack.

The photo features Pratt appearing to teach his son how to chop wood while out in a forested area.

Pratt shares Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris. Pratt and Faris, as part of their divorce settlement, agreed to live near each other as they co-parent Jack.

The actor recently tied the knot with Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced in January that they were engaged after dating for several months. Pratt confirmed the wedding took place on Instagram, calling the ceremony, "the best day of our lives."