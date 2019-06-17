'Hunger Games' author to publish prequel novel in December

Suzanne Collins is writing a new book set in Panem that takes place 64 years before the events of "The Hunger Games." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins will publish a prequel novel in the series in December.

Scholastic confirmed in an Instagram post Monday the 56-year-old author is writing a new book set in Panem that takes place 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games.

"With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceived is required for our survival," Collins said in a statement.

"The reconstruction period ten years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days -- as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet -- provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity," she shared.

The Hunger Games, a young adult dystopian novel that follows protagonist Katniss Everdeen, was published in 2008 and was followed by Catching Fire (2009) and Mockingjay (2010). Lionsgate Films adapted the trilogy as a four-movie series starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss.

Deadline reported Monday Lionsgate is in talks with Collins to adapt the prequel as a movie.

"As the proud home of the Hunger Games movies, we can hardly wait for Suzanne's next book to be published. We've been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie," Lionsgate Motion Picture group chairman Joe Drake said.

The Hunger Games films earned a combined $2.9 billion at the box office. Collins served as an executive producer on the movies, which co-starred Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks.

Collins last released the novel Year of the Jungle in 2013.