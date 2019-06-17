'Bachelor in Paradise's' Chris Randone, Krystal Nielson get married

June 17 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise alums Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson have officially become husband and wife, the couple have confirmed.

Randone, 31, and Nielson, 31, tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the site of the pair's first date on the reality series.

"We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together," Nielson said to People magazine. "We will have each other's backs forever."

The ceremony was officiated by Bachelor series host Chris Harrison and was attended by other Bachelor stars such as Becca Kurfin and Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

Randone and Nielson became engaged during Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. Randone had previously appeared on Season 14 of The Bachelorette featuring Becca Kufrin while Nielson appeared on Season 22 of The Bachelor featuring Arie Luyendyk.

Randone and Nielson's wedding will be featured during the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 on Aug. 5.