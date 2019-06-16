Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's baby Archie released for Father's Day

June 16 (UPI) -- A new photo of Archie -- Prince Harry's infant son with his wife, Meghan Markle -- was released on social media Sunday in honor of Harry's first Father's Day.
"Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex SussexRoyal," reads a message accompanying the photo of the tiny royal peeking out from behind his father's hand, which has a gold wedding band on it.
Archie was born on May 6, 2019. Harry married the former American actress on May 19, 2018.
Harry is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.