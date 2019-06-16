Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's baby Archie released for Father's Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Birmingham, England, on March 8, 2018. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Irish Famine Memorial in Dublin, Ireland, on July 11, 2018. File Photo by Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are celebrating their first Father's Day since welcoming their son Archie in May. Pool Photo by Neil Hall/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- A new photo of Archie -- Prince Harry's infant son with his wife, Meghan Markle -- was released on social media Sunday in honor of Harry's first Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex SussexRoyal," reads a message accompanying the photo of the tiny royal peeking out from behind his father's hand, which has a gold wedding band on it.

Archie was born on May 6, 2019. Harry married the former American actress on May 19, 2018.

Harry is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.