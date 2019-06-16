Courteney Cox celebrates birthday with former 'Friends' co-stars

Actor Matt LeBlanc and arrives on the red carpet at the 2016 CBS Upfront at Oak Room on May 18, 2016, in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Lisa Kudrow attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 9, 2018. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Actresses Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston arrive for American Film Institute's 46th annual Life Achievement Award tribute gala to George Clooney in Los Angeles on June 7, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Actress Courteney Cox celebrated her 55th birthday this weekend with her former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox.

"How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much," Cox captioned Saturday's photo of the three women smiling together.

Aniston is 50 and Kudrow is 55.

They co-starred with Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry on Friends from 1994 to 2004.

Aniston said in a TV interview on June 5 that she is up for a televised reunion with her former cast-mates should a revival or sequel ever get the green light.

"Anything is a possibility," she told the host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Listen, I told you this. I would do it! The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure."