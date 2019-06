Famous birthdays for June 15: Ice Cube, Helen Hunt

Ice Cube holds a replica plaque during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,6014th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on June 12, 2017. The rapper and actor turns 50 on June 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Prince Edward of England, son of Edward III and known as the "Black Prince," in 1330

-- Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg in 1843

-- Artist Saul Steinberg in 1914

-- Pianist Erroll Garner in 1923

-- New York Gov. Mario Cuomo in 1932

-- Country singer Waylon Jennings in 1937

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Billy Williams in 1938 (age 81)

-- Singer/songwriter Harry Nilsson in 1941

-- Indian businessman Lakshmi Mittal in 1950 (age 69)

-- Actor Jim Varney in 1949

-- Chinese President Xi Jinping in 1953 (age 66)

-- Actor Jim Belushi in 1954 (age 65)

-- Actor Julie Hagerty in 1955 (age 64)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Wade Boggs in 1958 (age 61)

-- Actor Helen Hunt in 1963 (age 56)

-- Actor Courteney Cox in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor/rapper Ice Cube born O'Shea Jackson, in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Leah Remini in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Neil Patrick Harris in 1973 (age 46)

-- Actor Elizabeth Reaser in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor Sterling Jerins in 2004 (age 15)