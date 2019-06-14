June 14 (UPI) -- Kumail Nanjiani says Oprah Winfrey touched his face when they first met.

The 41-year-old actor gushed about his encounter with Winfrey during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Nanjiani met Winfrey at an Apple streaming event in March. Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, executive produce the new Apple TV+ series Little America, while Winfrey has several projects in the works with Apple.

"We're at the event ... [and] as I come backstage, there's Oprah," Nanjiani told host Ellen DeGeneres. "She looked at me and she waved and she walked over. She was giving me a high 10 -- it's called the Oprah -- as she's giving me the Oprah I go, 'Hi, I'm Kumail.' She goes, 'I know, honey.' And then she touched my face and said, 'I'm Oprah.'"

"She touched my face! And my wife has not been allowed to touch my face since then, because I'm like, 'Honey, Oprah touched this. I don't think you've earned it yet,'" he jokingly added.

Nanjiani and Gordon are known for writing the 2017 movie The Big Sick, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Nanjiani met Steven Spielberg as the Oscars in February 2018.

"We were just excited to be nominated," the actor said.

"It's amazing. You're hanging out with these people, like Steven Spielberg is there. You have to pretend like he's just a normal guy. You're like, 'Hey, Steven, so nice to meet you.' And then five minutes later I was just like, 'So when you made Jaws...'"

Nanjiani plays Dinesh Chugtai on the HBO series Silicon Valley and will next star in the movie Stuber. The film co-stars Dave Bautista and opens in theaters July 12.

"We met for the first time for our chemistry test for Stuber, and we clicked right off the bat," Bautista said of Nanjiani in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in April. "The person I got to know, it's a person I love, where he comes from and what he's done and the way he looks at life."